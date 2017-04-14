Seeking a sustainable future

ARE you a resident or organisation that is contributing to a more sustainable Clarence Valley?

Through the Living Sustainably Awards, the Clarence Valley Council is keen to recognise the achievements of those who have made significant contributions to living sustainably and provided an inspiration to others.

Nominations are now open, with four award categories for individuals, businesses, education and community groups.

Mayor Jim Simmons said council was looking for nominees who excelled in any aspect of sustainability, such as reducing energy and water consumption, acknowledging the significance of local culture, environmental conservation and sustainable economic development.

Nominations are due by 4pm Monday, June 5, and will be judged by council's climate change advisory committee.

The awards ceremony for winners will be held during Local Government Week, from July 30-August 6.

For more, go to www. clarence.nsw.gov.au.