VIDEO: This seems like a novel way to get to work

COMMUTING in the Big Apple has gotten so bad, a New Jersey man chose to cross the Hudson River on a paddle board to make his meeting on time - in a suit, no less.

"I didn't wanna pay for the toll," recounted Scott Holt, a 32-year-old "struggling comedian" from Jersey City who braved rough winds and choppy waters to get to Manhattan.

"I'm a starving artist, so I had the board and just kind of popped on and went."

Paddling across the Hudson - especially in bad weather - is a feat in itself. Holt managed to do it with a briefcase in his hand and no leash or lifejacket to keep him from drowning."I was just trying to get to my meeting," he told The New York Post, laughing.

"I stupidly didn't bring a leash or a lifejacket, so if a [wave] took the board, then I just would've been stuck out there drowning in a suit," the comic explained. "That's the worst way to drown - dressed up."

In order to get to Manhattan, Holt had to use his momentum to cruise through the wake from nearby ferry boats.

"I didn't really know where I was going. I was just aiming in that direction," he said, referring to Manhattan.

"I was trying to get towards a spot I could get on and off quickly, and then the current started to pick up and I was like, 'Oh f-k, I gotta get out of here quick.' Any port in the storm, you know?"

Holt hit rougher waves once he got closer to Manhattan, and realised he needed to get to shore. The funnyman paddled up to a closed-down water taxi dock and found a curious police officer, who was waiting for him.

"He was just more confused than anything," Holt said. "He didn't know what to do with me. I was like, 'Hey man, do you want me to go somewhere else? I don't want to come out here and be arrested.'"

The United States' ABC website has the footage listed as its top viral video.

ON THE MOVE: A well-dressed man is seen paddleboarding across the Hudson River – because sometimes it just isn't worth fighting that rush hour commute.



The man reportedly made his meeting on time. https://t.co/KloTGjBtXL pic.twitter.com/MeJuySuUOd — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2018

While the officer was cool about everything, an employee from New York Waterways wasn't as impressed.

"He was like, 'Are you trying to f-king die today?'" Holt remembered.

When the comedian came ashore, he discovered that people had been watching his eye-catching trek from start to finish.

One woman even felt compelled to ask Holt what kind of shoes he wore for the unusual commute.

"She's like, 'You have dress shoes on? You did this whole thing in dress shoes?' and everyone was making fun of me," Holt recalled. "I was like well it kind of gave it a nice shoe shine so it's like I got a free shoe shine along with the free ferry ride."

Surprisingly, Holt managed to stay dry throughout his entire journey - albeit a slight "squish" in his shoes. He even made it to the meeting early after it took just 30 minutes to cross the river.

Unfortunately, it didn't go as smoothly as his ride.

"I was trying to meet a manager to represent me to be a comedian, but that meeting didn't go as well as the commute," Holt lamented. "So I'm still on the market for a manager."

As for future trips across the Hudson, Holt says he's open to picking up the paddle board again.

"I'm not going to rule it out," he said. "I made it there dry!"

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and his published here with permission.