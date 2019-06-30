Seething coach torches playing group

Live AFL

Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's AFL action.

The race for spots in the top eight is heating up. St Kilda can keep touch with the eight if they're to knock off Richmond. Melbourne's season hangs in the hopes, a loss against Brisbane and it's most likely curtains.

Fremantle can solidify their spot in the final game of the round against cellar-dwellers Carlton.

2.15pm

Saints taking it to Tigers

Richmond's season of woe has continued on Sunday with the Tigers stuck in a tough slog against St Kilda.

The Saints hold the slender 7.0 (42) to 6.2 (38) lead as the teams head in for the main break. Perfect in front of goal, a win for the Saints would have them outside the eight by only percentage.

Richmond welcomed back a host of big name players, but the signs of rust are evident as they've made continous mistakes under the perfect conditions of Marvel Stadium.

Two goals in two minutes for Nicholas Hind!#AFLSaintsTigers pic.twitter.com/PjC9kg9uHX — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) June 30, 2019



12.30pm

Buckley unloads on Magpies

Bucks wasn’t a happy man

Nathan Buckley wasn't happy when his team won last weekend against the Western Bulldogs, describing the victory as the "worst performance this year".

On Saturday night the Magpies were comprehensively swept aside by a rampant North Melbourne and Buckley did not hold back.

"I was wrong last week," Buckley said post-game.

"We have real pride about the people that represent this footy club at the moment, but I don't know … we'll find out a little bit about ourselves, because that was as bad as it gets."

The final score line of 11.15 (81) to 5.7 (37) is Collingwood's lowest score in 24 years. North recorded 28 more inside 50s a number that should spark genuine concern.

"We're embarrassed by that performance," Buckley said.

"That's as big a shellacking in general play that you'll see in a game of footy.

"The white flag went up from us. If you look at all of the things that we value in the way we've gone about our footy, we didn't see it today at all. It's inexplicable, to be honest.

"It's not something we saw coming and it's not something we thought we were capable of.

"It's the first time in a long time we've seen some average physical efforts.

"It was plain for all to see. There was one side that bodylined the ball and ran hard and straight. Then there was another side that got out of the way a few times.

"It's not easy to say, but it's the reality. There's a question that rightfully should be asked."

Collingwood remains in second place on the ladder despite the loss with their percentage keeping West Coast at bay.

They have five days to get their act together before a Friday night showdown against Hawthorn at the MCG.