Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Segeyaro will miss the the Brisbane Broncos's round-13 clash against the Titants.
James Segeyaro will miss the the Brisbane Broncos's round-13 clash against the Titants.
Rugby League

Segeyaro banned for a week by Broncos over drink-driving

by Fox Sports staff writers
30th May 2019 5:26 PM

TWO games into his Broncos career, Brisbane recruit James Segeyaro will serve a one-match ban after his low-range drink-driving offence.

Segeyaro will be unavailable for the Broncos' next game, against the Titans in Round 13, and required to complete a traffic offender course and 40 hours of community service.

The NRL Integrity Unit has signed off on Segeyaro's punishment.

The 28-year-old apologised for his actions in a meeting with the NRL's Karyn Murphy on Wednesday.

Segeyaro was pulled over by police on Monday morning and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.027.

The former Sharks rake is a P-plate driver, who require an alcohol level of zero.

Segeyaro signed with the Broncos only three weeks ago for the rest of 2019, after struggling to get game time at the Sharks behind brothers Jayden and Blayke Brailey.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos cronulla sharks james segeyaro nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Yamba man takes out Surf Lifesaver of the Year

    premium_icon Yamba man takes out Surf Lifesaver of the Year

    Sport Palmer has won the coveted Surf Lifesaver of the Year award at an award ceremony in Yamba last weekend after an outstanding contribution to the community.

    • 30th May 2019 4:48 PM
    Glen Innes prison escapee arrested

    Glen Innes prison escapee arrested

    Crime Police found the 27-year-old man in dense bushland

    Behind the Sports Desk: S2E21

    premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E21

    Video This week our new sports journalist Mitch Keenan flies solo as he gives you the...

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones