Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Seibold is under pressure.
Anthony Seibold is under pressure.
Rugby League

Seibold’s excuses don’t stand up

17th Jun 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Anthony Seibold claimed his players were already thinking about rep round in their awful loss to Parramatta. But the Monday Bunker crew don't think that excuse holds water.

In the aftermath of the 38-10 drubbing, coach Anthony Seibold claimed many of Brisbane's players already had their eyes on the representative round and were distracted as a result.

But does that excuse hold water? The Monday Bunker crew think not.

Is Seibold trying to pass the buck? AAP Image/Dan Peled.
Is Seibold trying to pass the buck? AAP Image/Dan Peled.

"I don't like that line of thinking at all. It was almost a semi-excuse for the players," said The Courier-Mail's Robert Craddock.

"That's Anthony Seibold's challenge as a coach, to address a problem like that and make sure it doesn't happen."

Fox Sports' Dan Ginnane agreed, saying he believes Seibold always has an excuse whenever the Broncos lose.

"It always seems to be something. There always seems to be an excuse," Ginnane said.

"There always seems to be a reason when they don't win and it's never him. It sounds like an excuse to me, when other teams have the exact same issue.

"He needs NSW to win this second game or the attention of The Courier-Mail goes on him and his team and a Broncos team shouldn't ever be 5-8."

The Broncos are currently 12th on the ladder and have lost two in a row.

They've spent just one week inside the top eight all season.

More Stories

Show More
anthony seibold brisbane broncos monday bunker nrl rugby league sportopinion
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Vehicle that left highway found under a bridge on its roof

    premium_icon Vehicle that left highway found under a bridge on its roof

    News After leaving the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway the vehicle plunged about four metres down an embankment.

    WEDDING PLANS: Iconic hotel's view to be the best

    premium_icon WEDDING PLANS: Iconic hotel's view to be the best

    News Yamba venue aims to take things to the next level

    70 years on, DEX is still part of JK's life

    premium_icon 70 years on, DEX is still part of JK's life

    Local Faces Former production man John Kenny reflects on half a century

    Are your pets desexed? Now is the time to do it

    Are your pets desexed? Now is the time to do it

    Pets & Animals Here's where to go this month to get your furry friends looked after

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:00 AM