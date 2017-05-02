Selectors couldn't keep Country selection secret from mum

Titans player Nathan Davis congratulates Anthony Don (right) after he scored a try during the Round 1 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Newcastle Knights at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast.

FORMER Grafton Ghosts rugby league flyer Anthony Don's selection in the NSW Country Origin team was a shock to everyone except his mum.

Don's proud as punch parents Greg and Nicole will be front and centre in Mudgee on Sunday for their son's debut representative game, but they had booked their tickets last week.

"After I heard (Country coach) Craig Fitzgibbon say they were looking at him, I thought he was a good chance," Mrs Don said.

"It would have been a bit mean to leave him out after that, so I decided to get a couple of tickets to go on the train down there."

Mrs Don, who is the daughter of rugby league great Ron Willey, said the family has history in this clash.

"Dad played for the other team (City) in 1956," Mrs Don said. "I was hoping it was 1957 so it would make a neat 60 years, but when I looked it up it was definitely 56."

She said her father, a Manly stalwart, toured with the 1962 Kangaroos and then went on to a hugely successful career coaching with Manly and then NSW.

"He coached NSW to two Origin series wins in 1986 and 87," she said.

At 29 the Gold Coast Titans winger is a late bloomer on the representative scene.

"(The Country jersey) means a lot to a lot of people," he said.

"Back in the day it was a big game for Origin selection.

"It's lost that sheen a little bit but it will still be an honour."

The news of his selection was a thrill for the Ghosts, where he scored 40 tries in the season before he headed to Queensland.

"He was always a class above everyone around here," said club president Joe Kinnane.