Selectors pick the cream of Group 2 crop

Both Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson and Sawtell's Lachie Miller have been selected in a 22-man squad Group 2 selectors have picked for its under-23 team.

GROUP 2 is set to face Group 3 at Rex Hardaker Oval next week with the two rugby league competitions choosing their best under-23 and Women's League Tag players.

The under-23 squad for Group 2 boast 22 players with at least one player from each club in it.

While kick-off in the main game next Saturday will be at 2.45pm, prior to the clash will be an exciting encounter when the two rivals face off for the first time in a Women's League Tag match.

A 19 player squad has been chosen for the first Group 2 Women's League Tag team to face Group 3 next Saturday at Sawtell. Brad Greenshields

A total of 19 players have been chosen in the League Tag squad which will be coached by Adam Wellington.

In charge of the under-23 squad is former Penrith stalwart Steve Carter.

GROUP 2 UNDER-23s

Bellingen - Luke Beaumont, Shane Holten.

Coffs Harbour - Liam Kelly-Wynne.

Grafton Ghosts - Dylan Collett, Mitch Gorman, Matt Muller

Macksville - Joseph Borg, Josh Cockbain, Brad Southan

Nambucca Heads - Zac Johnson, James Weimer.

Orara Valley - Shayde Perham, Jared Roberts.

Sawtell - Jack Mander, Lachie Miller, Asalemo Usumanu, Chris Watkins.

South Grafton - Austin Cooper, Nick McGrady, Kieren Stewart.

Woolgoolga - Brad Collinson, Joel Collinson.

Coach: Steve Carter