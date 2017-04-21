24°
Selectors pick the cream of Group 2 crop

Brad Greenshields
| 21st Apr 2017 3:00 AM
Both Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson and Sawtell's Lachie Miller have been selected in a 22-man squad Group 2 selectors have picked for its under-23 team.
Both Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson and Sawtell's Lachie Miller have been selected in a 22-man squad Group 2 selectors have picked for its under-23 team.

GROUP 2 is set to face Group 3 at Rex Hardaker Oval next week with the two rugby league competitions choosing their best under-23 and Women's League Tag players.

The under-23 squad for Group 2 boast 22 players with at least one player from each club in it.

While kick-off in the main game next Saturday will be at 2.45pm, prior to the clash will be an exciting encounter when the two rivals face off for the first time in a Women's League Tag match.

A 19 player squad has been chosen for the first Group 2 Women&#39;s League Tag team to face Group 3 next Saturday at Sawtell.
A 19 player squad has been chosen for the first Group 2 Women's League Tag team to face Group 3 next Saturday at Sawtell.

A total of 19 players have been chosen in the League Tag squad which will be coached by Adam Wellington.

In charge of the under-23 squad is former Penrith stalwart Steve Carter.

GROUP 2 UNDER-23s
Bellingen - Luke Beaumont, Shane Holten.
Coffs Harbour - Liam Kelly-Wynne.
Grafton Ghosts - Dylan Collett, Mitch Gorman, Matt Muller
Macksville - Joseph Borg, Josh Cockbain, Brad Southan
Nambucca Heads - Zac Johnson, James Weimer.
Orara Valley - Shayde Perham, Jared Roberts.
Sawtell - Jack Mander, Lachie Miller, Asalemo Usumanu, Chris Watkins.
South Grafton - Austin Cooper, Nick McGrady, Kieren Stewart.
Woolgoolga - Brad Collinson, Joel Collinson.
Coach: Steve Carter

WOMEN'S LEAGUE TAG
Bellingen - Sarah Beaumont, Tina McRae.
Coffs Harbour - Dekiah Craigie, Jakaya Hart, Makayla Hoskins, Cassey Lynwood, Sharon McGrady, Jessica Moore.
Sawtell - Lauren Dam, Kassey Reeves, Greta Smith, Hannah White.
South Grafton - Britt Hegedus, Kyah Jones.
Woolgoolga - Jade Egar, Elyse Graham, Angie Greenshields, Gemma Hutchinson, Kayla McIntosh.
Coach: Adam Wellington.

Topics:  country rugby league group 2 representative team rugby league women's league tag

