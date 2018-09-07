Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOVING LIFE: Imogen Leslie's experience of Down syndrome hasn't stopped her from living a happy and fulfilling life and enjoying cuddles with her mother, Rachel.
LOVING LIFE: Imogen Leslie's experience of Down syndrome hasn't stopped her from living a happy and fulfilling life and enjoying cuddles with her mother, Rachel. Marian Faa
News

Self esteem soars in Down syndrome population, science shows

marian faa
by
7th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCIENTIFIC studies into the self-perception of people with Down syndrome add weight to Imogen Leslie's encouragement to parents of children with the genetic disorder.

Imogen, 12, addressed the expert panel on Queensland's abortion legislation and assured the audience people with Down syndrome could have good family relationships.

"A baby with Down syndrome can grow up to be a brother or sister, even though my little sisters can be annoying," she said.

Her stance is supported by a survey of 284 people with Down syndrome published in 2011 which revealed quality of life and a positive self image.

Of the respondents, nearly 99 per cent indicated they were happy with their lives and 97 per cent liked who they were.

"I am absolutely confident 97 per cent of the general population don't feel that way," Mrs Leslie said.

The study also found nearly 99 per cent of people with Down syndrome expressed love for their families and 97 per cent liked their brothers and sisters.

 

SPEAKING UP: Imogen Leslie gave a speech on the expert panel on Queensland's proposed abortion legislation on Tuesday.
SPEAKING UP: Imogen Leslie gave a speech on the expert panel on Queensland's proposed abortion legislation on Tuesday. Marian Faa

In her speech on the expert panel on Queensland's abortion legislation, Imogen assured the audience people with Down syndrome could have good family relationships.

"A baby with Down syndrome can grow up to be a brother or sister, even though my little sisters can be annoying," she said.

Imogen's mother Rachel said the statistics demonstrated a positive perspective from those with the lived experience of disability.

"This viewpoint needs to be presented," Mrs Leslie said.

"Presenting this information to prospective parents would provide a balanced perspective on life with a disability in order to enable them to make an informed choice."

Self-perception of people with Down syndrome

97 per cent like who they are

96 per cent like how they look

99 per cent expressed love for their families

86 per cent felt they could make friends easily

99 per cent said they were happy with their lives

disability action week disability equality down syndrome happiness quality of life scientific research self esteem
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    premium_icon Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    Business A packet or reforms to ensure there is no repeat of the sub contractor payment chaos after the collapse of Ostwald Bros, has noted flaws in the proposal.

    WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    premium_icon WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    News Hang gliding pioneer set to be internationally recognised tomorrow

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    News Are you Clarence Valley's inaugural Volunteer of the Year?

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    News Westpac Rescue Helicopter transports 45yo male driver from the scene

    Local Partners