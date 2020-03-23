Social distancing? These local businesses are here to help
FOLLOWING Sunday night's announcement of new social distancing measures you can't eat out at your favourite venue, but plenty are offering takeaway and delivery so you can still support local businesses.
Here are some of the Clarence businesses offering delivery or takeaway:
DELIVERY
- Causley Fresh
- DEOSA Wholefoods
- Red Bull Butchery
- Indian Cottage
- Teppanmate
- Big River Pizza, I Scream icecream tubs also available with order.
- Italian on the Hill
- Sassafrass Yamba
- Sumth'n Tastee
- Scratch and Sniff Yamba (pet food)
TAKEAWAY
- Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe
- Sunrise on Turf
- Hanks Kitchen
- Toast Espresso
- Vines at 139
- Caperberry Café
- Iluka Bowls Club
Do you know a Clarence business not listed offering delivery and takeaway? Email Kathryn.Lewis@dailyexaminer.com.au.