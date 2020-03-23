Menu
Many businesses offer delivery or takeaway options.
Social distancing? These local businesses are here to help

Kathryn Lewis
by
23rd Mar 2020 1:00 AM
FOLLOWING Sunday night's announcement of new social distancing measures you can't eat out at your favourite venue, but plenty are offering takeaway and delivery so you can still support local businesses. 

Here are some of the Clarence businesses offering delivery or takeaway:

DELIVERY

TAKEAWAY


Do you know a Clarence business not listed offering delivery and takeaway? Email Kathryn.Lewis@dailyexaminer.com.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

