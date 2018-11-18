Selfless volunteers recognised with awards

TIRELESS: Cathy Walls surrounded by the Grafton Netball Association committee after she was named the Max Godbee Award winner at the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

MAX GODBEE/ERNIE MULLER AWARD:

"Volunteering is easy when you volunteer with wonderful people."

The tireless dedication of two of the Clarence Valley's volunteers to their sport was recognised at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday night, with Cathy Walls taking home the Max Godbee Award, and Ashley Lindsay named the Ernie Muller Award winner.

For more than 30 years, Ms Walls was either an umpire, manager of a team or an executive for Grafton Netball Association, which included stints as publicity officer, vice-president and most recently president of GNA since 2004.

She said she was thrilled to be acknowledged for her time spent volunteering at GNA.

"I'm passionate about netball and I love to watch the girls develop and become better players and better people," she said.

"I think the girls develop as people through sport and I love to watch that.

"I watch as our girls come through and represent Grafton, they go off and wear the purple and green and we've been lucky enough to have a couple go and represent NSW so I love to watch that development."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with Ernie Muller Award winner Ashley Lindsay at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday, November 17. Caitlan Charles

With his background in rugby league, including eight years playing for NSW Rugby League team North Sydney Bears in their reserve and first grade team, Mr Lindsay has never been far from the footy field.

The Ernie Muller Award was recognition for his role in developing junior rugby league, first with the Yamba Eagles then the Clarence Coast Magpies.

"I think it comes from your parents. They get involved in a sport and they guide you, and my dad was always involved in junior sport in Warialda and I've followed him," Mr Lindsay said.

"Sport has given me a lot, and I've always wanted to give back to sport. I achieved a lot in my mind, so it's important for me to give back."