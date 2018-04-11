Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commonwealth Games

Sold out Borobi going for big bucks online

by Kirstin Payne
11th Apr 2018 7:57 PM

SOLD out Borobi plush toys are being peddled online for more than double their original price.

The blue mascot can be found at prices of up to $113.50 on eBay.

Despite the hefty fee, the toy remains popular with requests for sales scattered across Gumtree and other social networking sites.

The mascot is not the only piece of Commonwealth Games merchandise that has grown in value since the launch of the Games.

Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.
Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.

Collectable Borobi pins are up for sale at $15.50 a piece while a Commonwealth Games themed cookie cutter sets has been priced at $51.

Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.

Related Items

borobi borobi plush commonwealth games

Top Stories

    POLICE: Medical incident may have lead to Yamba drowning

    POLICE: Medical incident may have lead to Yamba drowning

    Breaking 'One minute he could see his dad, and the next minute he's face down in the water'

    ABANDONED: Help Coco find her fur-ever home

    ABANDONED: Help Coco find her fur-ever home

    News Is Coco suited to be your new puppy?

    Tragic history of Clarence Valley drownings

    Tragic history of Clarence Valley drownings

    News Yamba's Main Beach tragedy latest in long list of drownings

    Grafton Ukettes invite all to jam

    Grafton Ukettes invite all to jam

    News Grafton Ukettes hosting their Uke Hop

    Local Partners