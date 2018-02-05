Semi-trailer collision affecting Pacific Highway traffic

TRAFFIC on the Pacific Highway has been affected in both directions after a collision involved a semi-trailer near Tabbimobile this afternoon.
Emergency services have responded to the collision which is 5km north of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd, 10km south of Tabbimoble at 1.27pm today.
Currently traffic is affected in both directions
The collision is the second to happen this afternoon in the Clarence Valley after a single vehicle collision blocked traffic on the Summerland Way near Whiporie.
MORE TO COME