Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Semi-trailer collision affecting Pacific Highway traffic

BLOCKED: A collision involving a semi-trailer has blocked traffic on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble.
BLOCKED: A collision involving a semi-trailer has blocked traffic on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble. Live Traffic NSW
Jarrard Potter
by

TRAFFIC on the Pacific Highway has been affected in both directions after a collision involved a semi-trailer near Tabbimobile this afternoon.

Emergency services have responded to the collision which is 5km north of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd, 10km south of Tabbimoble at 1.27pm today.

Currently traffic is affected in both directions

The collision is the second to happen this afternoon in the Clarence Valley after a single vehicle collision blocked traffic on the Summerland Way near Whiporie.

MORE TO COME

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner
Woman dies in Whiporie crash

Woman dies in Whiporie crash

THERE has been another fatality on Clarence Valley roads this afternoon after a woman in her 20s died in a single-vehicle crash

premium_icon How to demand a better power bill, with a word-by-word script

Getting a better power deal is a quick phone call away. Picture: iStock.

Customer service staff know they have to do whatever they can.

UPDATE: Woman killed in single vehicle crash

No Caption

Police have advised that a woman has died after a crash at Whiporie

premium_icon Yes, smart meters really can bring your power bills down

IN two ways, not all energy consumption is created equal.

Local Partners