Semi-trailer collision affecting Pacific Highway traffic

TRAFFIC on the Pacific Highway has been affected in both directions after a collision involved a semi-trailer near Tabbimobile this afternoon.

Emergency services have responded to the collision which is 5km north of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd, 10km south of Tabbimoble at 1.27pm today.

Currently traffic is affected in both directions

The collision is the second to happen this afternoon in the Clarence Valley after a single vehicle collision blocked traffic on the Summerland Way near Whiporie.

