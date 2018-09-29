Menu
Senator Fraser Anning in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith
Politics

Facebook removes controversial Senator's page

by Paul Osborne
29th Sep 2018 8:42 AM

FACEBOOK has taken down Fraser Anning's page, sparking outrage from the Katter's Australian Party senator.

Senator Anning had posted a series of statements and videos on the page calling for a ban on Muslim migration to Australia, as well as footage of his maiden speech to parliament, in which he used the Nazi-associated term "final solution".

"Free speech is under attack and communication is being regulated by foreign companies with tendencies of political bias," the Queensland senator wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"This is completely unacceptable and we will fight this."

Facebook has an appeals process in regard to its "Pages Terms". The company declined to comment on whether complaints triggered the page removal.

Facebook employs dedicated teams and technical systems to detect misuse of the social media platform, as well as "harmful conduct towards others, and situations where we may be able to help support or protect our community".

"If we learn of content or conduct like this, we will take appropriate action - for example, offering help, removing content, blocking access to certain features, disabling an account, or contacting law enforcement."

Senator Anning sparked fury among parliamentarians and the public with his maiden speech in August when he called for a ban on Muslim immigration and a plebiscite, saying "the final solution to the immigration problem of course is a popular vote".

