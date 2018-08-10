Menu
DONATION: This painting was commissioned by Senator Barry O'Sullivan in recognition of the assistance they received following his grandson’s accident. Patrick O'Sullivan (pictured) is now in Year 5.
News

Senator gives thanks after near death of grandson

Alexia Austin
by
10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
SENATOR Barry O'Sullivan has expressed his gratitude to staff at Mary MacKillop Catholic College, five years on from an school fete accident that left his grandson Patrick with traumatic head injuries.  

Mr O'Sullivan's grandson, a student at the school, was flung from a carnival ride in May 2013 leaving him in an induced coma.  

Mr O'Sullivan donated a painting of Mary MacKillop to the school during the opening of the stage two facilities on Wednesday, as he thanked staff for their support during the recovery process.

"I'm here as a grandfather, expressing my thanks to this school," Mr O'Sullivan said.  

"My own personal experiences are that you don't remember a lot of the events when your family is struggling with something like this.  

"But the one thing I do remember is the pastoral care and support provided by this school.  

"It's my pleasure, on behalf of my family, to donate this painting to the school."  

The opening ceremony celebrated the completion of the school's $5 million upgrades that included a new information design and technology centre, undercover sports facility and administration centre.  

Representing Education Minister Grace Grace, assistant minister of state, Jennifer Howard, also attended.  

barry o'sullivan donation grandson mary mackillop catholic school painting

