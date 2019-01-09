Fraser Anning’s social media photo fail

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning is being criticised for attending rally's in St Kilda. Picture: AAP

ON the back of his attendance at a rally alongside neo-Nazis, Queensland Senator Fraser Anning's team have used a photo of a British rapper to illustrate the perils of radical Islam and South African gang crime.

In a Facebook post shared to his almost 70,000 followers on Wednesday afternoon, Anning's page published a photoshopped image of Smoke Boys rapper Swift (formerly Section Boyz) pasted over the top of an image of a ute on fire during the November 2018 Bourke St terror attack.

Section Boyz are the same rap group the Daily Mail mistakenly used an image of to illustrate one of their stories about Apex gang violence in 2017.

A post on Senator Anning's Facebook which uses UK rapper Swift (bottom right) photoshopped over the scene of the 2018 Bourke St attack. The rapper was in no way involved in the Melbourne attack. Picture: Facebook

In the Senator's post, photographer Dean Martindale's photo was used alongside the words: "Dear Australians, if we are not careful we will end up like Germany, UK or even worse South Africa. We must stop importing dangerous third world criminals and deport the ones already here."

A screen shot of the image as shown on photographer Dean Martindale's website. Picture: deanmartindale.com

"Help save Australia before it's too late."

The photo also included a picture of Anning and the Facebook 'like' logo.

It's understood Martindale took the image of Swift to run in a 2016 pop-culture magazine.

Anning, Martindale and Smoke Boys have been approached for comment.

Anning is expected to front a media conference in Brisbane later today to address questions about his rally attendances and travel expense claims.

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning has been questioned after he charged the taxpayer for multiple trips to events linked to neo-Nazis. Picture: AAP

The Facebook post comes one day after News Corp revealed the senator had claimed more than $19,000 at the expense of the taxpayer to have his family accompany him on trips made between July and September 2018.

He claimed the highest family travel costs of any MP in this time frame, according to independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority records, although a spokesperson confirmed the travel fell "within Parliamentary entitlement requirements".

The figures raised eyebrows after Anning defended his decision to use taxpayer cash to fly business class to a rally attended by neo-Nazis and far-right extremists - a move slammed by both Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten.

A post on Senator Anning's Facebook which mistakingly used an image a UK rapper to illustrate it. Picture: Facebook

On the back of this it was also revealed it's not the first time the public has had to foot the bill for his appearance at far-right events.

Senator Anning's spokesman also told reporters that his travel to the abovementioned rallies was essential to his constituency work in Queensland.

A Nine News poll with 125,000 votes asked if Queenslanders wanted to see Anning ousted from parliament for charging taxpayers for his rally attendances. Sixty three per cent of respondents voted no.

Anning was elected with just 19 votes. He is now an independent after his previous stints with both the Katter Australia Party and One Nation.