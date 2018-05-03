Send a virtual hug to sick kids

Evie Guy from Coffs Harbour is being treated st the Sydney Children's Hospital.

Evie Guy from Coffs Harbour is being treated st the Sydney Children's Hospital. Contributed

This month, you have a chance to give back to the hospital for all their hard work helping families with children affected by illness.

At Coles in Grafton, South Grafton and Yamba you can purchase a $2 virtual hug donation card.

The funds raised from the sale of the donation cards at Coles will go towards research, clinical care and equipment to enable children to have the best possible treatment and hospital experience.

Every year, 69,000 children are treated at Sydney Children's Hospital and one in five of them are from regional NSW, including Eve from Coffs Harbour.

At age nine, Eve's local GP diagnosed her with Osteosarcoma, a tumour on her tibia, after she noticed swelling on her leg. Eve was referred to the oncology team at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, and immediately began a course of chemotherapy which lasted almost four months.

When the tumour had reduced in size, Eve had surgery to remove the tumour and replace her entire tibia with an expandable metallic prosthesis. The prosthesis extends from her knee to her hip and is attached to existing bone as an anchor. It's magnetic and extendible, so it can grow with Eve.

Eve still visits the hospital and undergoes physiotherapy and regular checks with her doctor to ensure her cancer is kept at bay.

Eve's mother Rebecca said any funds raised for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation will make a real difference to families like her own.

"With the generosity of locals, Eve can receive outstanding care and make sure she feels like a kid first and a patient second,” she said.

"Being confined to a hospital bed for a long time can contribute to feelings that children find difficult to cope with. For Eve, drawing and playing music in her hospital bed helped to distract her from pain, and kept her spirits high as she healed from surgery.”

Since 2000, Coles has raised more than $2.8 million for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation through raffles and in store fundraisers.