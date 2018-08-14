If the rain doesn’t come, it’s dire straits

ROSEBERTH station is one decent rain from plenty and four months from dire straits, grazier Geoff Morton says.

The massive station near Birdsville in the state's southwest has been drought declared for seven years.

It's been hanging on from water that has come down the Diamantina River that fell up in Winton in March. But only half the property is fed from there - the other half is bone dry and empty.

But if the rain doesn't come by the end of the year, even that side will be bare.

Mr Morton said he hasn't given up on good rain - over the decades he's been on the property he's seen it fall in every month of the year.

Geoff Morton on his massive property Roseberth outside Birdsville. Picture: Nigel Hallett

He said the drought relief was needed to keep towns alive. Without the towns, "cockies" like him would have nowhere to go for workers when the good times returned.

"We went into drought in 2012," Mr Morton, 63 and the fourth generation on the station, said. "We've been staggering along for a while.

"We haven't had an average rainfall since 2011.

"We had 42mm for the whole year last year. The average is 156mm. And we've had 30mm so far this year, in one storm.

"Some places on the station haven't had rain since August 2016, not one drop.