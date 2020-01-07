Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Crime

Senior constable charged with domestic violence assault

7th Jan 2020 1:51 PM

A senior police constable charged with a domestic violence assault is due to face a Sydney court next week.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday night at a Bella Vista home in Sydney's northwest. He was off-duty at the time.

He's been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court next Tuesday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime domestic violence police officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maclean community remember beloved piper

        premium_icon Maclean community remember beloved piper

        People and Places A gracious and jovial 'larrikin', Alistair Wallace is remembered for his exceptional talent, ‘wicked sense of humour’ and gentle nature

        No fines yet for Valley water users

        premium_icon No fines yet for Valley water users

        News Council urge “kind and friendly” approach to offenders

        Learner driver’s reckless mistake led to truck crash

        premium_icon Learner driver’s reckless mistake led to truck crash

        Crime THE man was seen veering onto the wrong side of the Pacific Highway, a court has...

        Eight things the Clarence Valley can look forward to in 2020

        premium_icon Eight things the Clarence Valley can look forward to in 2020

        News Another chance to vote, protests, big gigs, a quicker trip to the Gold Coast and...