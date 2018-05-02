'I will fight the charges': Mayor charged by CCC

What we know

Mayor Antoniolli was arrested today

He has been charged with fraud

The charges relate to the purchase of auction items

In April the CCC took possession of a bike kept in storage by Cr Antoniolli

Cr Antoniolli has vowed to fight the charges

Former COO Craig Maudsley was also hit with another charge

IPSWICH mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been charged by the state's corruption watchdog.

A large media crowd gathered outside Ipswich watch house this afternoon as Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was being charged by Crime and Corruption Commission.

Cr Antoniolli, 47, was charged with seven counts of fraud.

The CCC will allege Cr Antoniolli utilised Ipswich City Council funds for his own use to purchase auction items from charitable organisations between 26 October 2011 and 20 May 2017.

He was bailed and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 16 May 2018.

A spokesperson for the CCC said it could not comment further, as the matter was before the court, "and the investigation remains ongoing."

The council released a written statement from Cr Antoniolli on Wednesday afternoon saying he was "disappointed and frustrated" after being charged.

"Let me be clear - I have never been involved in corrupt or criminal activity and I intend to fight these charges," Cr Antoniolli said.

"These charges will not define me.

"In the mayoral by-election last year I stood on a platform of accountability and transparency.

"I have been committed to bringing about much-needed change at Ipswich City Council - cultural change, policy change, governance change, leadership change.

"I promised to lift the veil of secrecy and to review our policies and procedures to increase transparency, and while there is more work to be done, we have made incredible inroads in regards to significant culture and governance reform.

"I have a wonderful executive team, professional staff serving the community, and a loving family.

"I have served our city and its people for 18 years, 28 years if you include my time as police officer and I do not intend to step down any time soon."

When Cr Antoniolli left the watchhouse he was quickly driven away by a staff member.

Councillors have been told not to make comment about the situation.

In a separate case, the CCC also today charged the council's former Works Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley with another count of misconduct.

The 54-year-old Yamanto man was served a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 21.

Cr Antoniolli was elected mayor in September.

He is among a host of Ipswich personalities charged by the CCC, with offences unrelated to this case.

In March, an administrative worker from the Mayor's office Mary Missen was charged with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records.

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale and former CEO Jim Lindsay are facing corruption charges.

Former Works Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley is facing one count of misconduct in public office.

Carl Wulff, CEO of Ipswich City Council before Mr Lindsay, is also facing corruption charges.

All intend to fight the allegations against them in court.

The charges stem from the CCC investigation Operation Belcarra which examined the 2016 council elections. During those proceedings, the CCC launched separate investigations.