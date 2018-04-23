Jail ‘untouchables’ in corruption bombshell

Allegations of prision official corruption have emerged from the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

A SENIOR group of Queensland prison officials have become "untouchables", who abuse their power, bash inmates and switch off cameras during major incidents inside the state's privately run jails, the union representing jail staff has alleged.

The "boys' club" of senior staff act at the direction of private operators of Arthur Gorrie jail who condone and encourage officers to use excessive force, misuse powers to threaten or harm prisoners and fudge incident reports, a document lodged with the Crime and Corruption Commission claims.

In one case an officer kicked a prisoner in the back of the head, left the cell, fixed his hair and clothes and told another staff member to turn a body-worn camera back on before they walked back into the cell at Arthur Gorrie jail, a document of the alleged corruption claims. "Then entered the cell as if he hadn't been there and spoke to the prisoner about the incident," a summary of the alleged 2017 assault said.

In another case a prisoner who said he was raped last month was ordered to shower with no medical observation rather than procedure being followed and a crime scene preserved, it has been claimed.

On the eve of a statewide probe into jails by the Crime and Corruption Commission, the United Voice union, representing officers at Arthur Gorrie, has lodged a submission with incidents and claims of "systemic" understaffing, misuse of delegated power and lack of transparency at the privately-run jail.

"We understand that there is a cohort of prison staff that abuse this delegated power," the CCC submission said.

"Often there are instances where staff use excessive force, misrepresent incidents, encourage abuse of process or deliberately place vulnerable prisoners in cells with more experienced prisoners to encourage abuse of a prisoner.

"Often there are instances where prison staff, either voluntarily or subject to coercion and duress from other prison staff or prison management, overlook some types of wrongdoing which adds to the already volatile and fragile setting of correctional facilities."

A prison officer said workers could be alone on the floor with up to 68 prisoners.

The submission said when corrupt behaviour and practices were identified the accountability mechanism designed to investigate corruption was not triggered, such as probes by the Ethical Standards Unit.

United Voice Queensland co-ordinator Damien Davie said Arthur Gorrie operator GEO was the worst offender and the government needed to take action.

A GEO spokesman said operators "absolutely refute" the claims and there was nothing on their records in relation to the incidents.