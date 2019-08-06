Senior royal offered James Bond cameo

The name's Charles. Prince Charles.

Britain's heir to the throne has been offered a special starring role in the upcoming James Bond film, according to The Sun.

Charles, 70, would not be the first member of his royal family to appear alongside 007 - his mum, Queen Elizabeth II, starred in a short homage for the opening ceremony of London's 2012 Olympic Games.

"They loved the buzz around the Queen's appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that," a source told the UK paper of the scene, where the Queen was made to look like she parachuted from a chopper.

"He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it."

The possible cameo in Bond 25 was reportedly brought up when the prince recently visited the film set, posing for photos with Bond actor Craig, 51.

"Now he is considering it," the source said.

Prince Charles is considering the offer. Picture: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

If he turns it down, the source believes there would be two obvious replacements for the gig - Charles' sons, Princes Harry and William.

"If Charles doesn't go for it Harry and Wills could be in producers' sights next," the source told the paper.

If so, they would hope for a better outcome than their previous bid for movie stardom, with both ending up on the cutting-room floor after filming cameos as Stormtroopers in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi but being deemed too tall.

The so-far untitled Bond 25 has been stricken by problems, including planned-director Danny Boyle quitting, an explosion on the film set and Craig needing surgery for an ankle injury.

"It is no secret that the film has suffered a number of setbacks but landing a Royal could be just what the movie needs," the source told The Sun of the film, due in cinemas next April.

The prince even joked about the film's woes when he visited the set, according to The Sun, asking, "You haven't had any more things blowing up recently?"

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission