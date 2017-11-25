Seniors concert merry and bright

Peter Cousens and daughter Daisy Cousens in rehearsal at teh Saraton Theatre before the NSW Seniors concert.

IF YOU noticed your grandparents were missing yesterday morning, chances are they were inside the Saraton Theatre singing along with some of the country's finest musical stars of the stage.

The free Seniors Christmas Concert was a first for Grafton. The State Government-funded event, normally the domain of capital city areas, this year travelled to regional centres with more than 800 Clarence residents taking advantage of the weekday entertainment coup.

Leading the talent pool was former Clarence Valley lad and international musical star Peter Cousens who also emceed the event, touching on his family's connection with the area and the theatre's Notaras family. "Spiro would certainly be watching down upon us.”

He was joined by his talented daughter Daisy and young Ashleigh Rubenach, along with country artist and musical performer Darren Coggan.

The audience was treated to festive songs and carols, the Saraton Theatre stage looking very much the part with rows of sparkling lights and Christmas tree complete with presents, with giant toys, including a teddy bear and a tin solider, looking on.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said it was a great way to start Christmas in the Clarence.

"It's fantastic to see so many seniors come out to support the event in this great venue. People in the Clarence Valley love their music and musicals and it's great to have a local connection like Peter Cousens involved,” a Santa hat-wearing Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Cousens said he was looking forward to catching up with everyone after the show, many of whom would remember his late music-loving mother who lived in Yamba for many years. "Anyone who called into Marjie's house was always welcomed with a bucket of prawns, a glass of wine and a song.”