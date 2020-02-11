Seniors Festival at Whiddon Group

Residents and the team at Whiddon Grafton and Maclean are celebrating Seniors Week in 2020 fun events, open to the entire community.

This year's theme is 'Love to Celebrate!', and the festival aims to promote positive community attitudes towards older people and ageing, facilitate community participation and enhance community connections.

Whiddon Grafton will be opening their doors on Friday, February 14 from 10am to welcome the entire Grafton community to its home. During this morning tea session, residents and guests will enjoy a delicious morning tea while knitting and sewing much needed mittens and pouches to donate to WIRES for the wildlife affected by the recent bushfires.

We will also be welcoming Old Macdonald's Travelling Farm to our home on the day to entertain our residents and guests.

Our residents are excited to show off their home and spend time with guests who come along on the day.

This is also an excellent opportunity for those interested in finding out more about aged care services or home care services to come along and ask any questions they may have.

Whiddon Grafton Director of Care Services, Sandra Osborne, shared that Seniors Week is always a fantastic opportunity to bring the local community into the home.

"For our residents, networking is very important to them. This is such a wonderful opportunity for the community to come along and spend some time with our residents while working on some wonderful craft projects together," Ms Osborne said.

Whiddon Maclean will be holding their open day on Friday, February 21 from 9am. Open to the Maclean community, guests are welcome to tour the home and find out more about our award-winning care and accommodation options.

For those new to aged care, this is also a great opportunity to understand more about aged care facilities and community care services from our team of experts on the day.

Whiddon Maclean Director of Care Services, John Ashby, shared that Seniors Week is always a fantastic opportunity to bring the local community into the home.

"At Maclean, we have a wonderful team of care staff and leisure officers who aim to provide exceptional care to all residents. We're very excited to be opening our doors to the community and having the opportunity to speak to those interested in aged care services - either for themselves or their loved ones. Our residents are excited to meet and greet the guests and share their experience of Whiddon Maclean while enjoying a cuppa with them," he said.