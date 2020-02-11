Seniors Festival events at your local library

This February Clarence Valley libraries will recognise the important place seniors have in our community and invite them to take time for themselves at one of our many library events and activities during NSW Seniors Festival 2020 which runs from February 12-23.

"In 2020 we will celebrate how our seniors can embrace life through their libraries," regional librarian Kathryn Breward said.

"We have programmed events that reflect what is already occurring in our community and showcasing those to new audiences.

"These free events include textile exhibitions, short story writing, singalongs, morning teas, chair yoga, book binding, photography, and services like our Home Library Service.

"We understand that Seniors Festival can be a busy time but we hope that any of our seniors and their friends and family will find their special place at their local library."

Events include:

•TEXT-tiled: collaborative textile exhibition at Grafton Library features works from Clarence groups and individual artists. From February 12-April 7.

• The Long Way Home - On Friday, February 14 join local The Long Way Home short story competition champions and writers Claire Aman and Erin Brady for a special morning tea where they will encourage your own stories and share stories from their latest publication. From 10.30am-11.30am, Grafton Library

• Forget Me Nots Singalong - February 18 your library invites you to singing and a morning tea with local seniors singing group the Forget Me Nots. You can follow this with some chair yoga and conversation. From 10am-12pm at Grafton Library.

• We realise that not all seniors are grey-haired but we could resist a cheeky take on 50 Shades of Grey with a photo booth for Seniors to share their favourite read at Grafton Library.

• Embracing Life Portrait Project - February and March 2020. A digital exhibition throughout our libraries that celebrates our community's seniors with their favourite reads. Across Clarence Regional Libraries at Grafton, Iluka, Maclean and Yamba.

• Book Binding Workshop with Monique Buchbach - Thursday February 20 2020, from 10am-12.30pm, at Grafton Library. Places limited. Bookings essential.

• Chair Yoga with Di Luxton at Yaegl Country libraries on Monday February 17

10:30am-11am at Maclean Library, 1:30pm-2pm at Yamba Library and 3pm-3:30pm at Iluka Library.

For more information visit https://www.crl.nsw.gov.au/services/seniors or contact your library.