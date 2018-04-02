Seniors Festival is raring to go at Shoppingworld

THERE is tons happening at Grafton Shoppingworld this week to help celebrate Seniors Week. Here is a comprehensive list of events so you don't miss out on anything!

Boomerang Bags launch

WHEN: Monday, April 9 to Friday, April 13

DETAILS: Boomerang Bags is a grassroots, community driven movement tackling plastic pollution as its source. Volunteers get together to make re-usable bags "boomerang bags' using recycled materials, as a means to provide sustainable alternative to plastic bags. Join the local Boomerang bags group and members of the Lower Clarence Arts & Crafts as they cut and sew 'boomerang bags' at Grafton Shoppingworld this seniors week!

Donate materials or join in by making your own shopping bag out of an old t-shirt with no sewing!

Clarence Valley InFocus: Looking Back

WHEN: Monday, April 9 to Friday, April 13

DETAILS: Presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and the Grafton Regional Gallery. A selection of past winners of the Clarence Valley in Focus competition will be on display in Grafton Shoppingworld throughout seniors week and the 2018 plunge festival.

Live mural art with Stuart Murphy - The Link

WHEN: Throughout Seniors Week

DETAILS: Be sure to check out the amazing street art to the external walls of 'The Link' Grafton Shoppingworld throughout Seniors week, you will be amazed at watching Live art in action as it gradually transforms into an amazing large scale Mural. Stuart's painting style is somewhat mischievous or playful in nature and often involves variations of repeated patterns creating a sense of movement and energy.

Services NSW Serving you

WHEN: Monday, April 9 to Friday, April 13, 10am to 2pm

DETAILS: Visit the Services NSW information stand, where they will be issuing Seniors Cards and will assist you with Licence and general RMS enquiries. They will also be running small sessions on 'how to navigate the Services NSW website'.

Telstra Tech Savvy Workshops

WHEN: Monday, April 9 to Friday, April 13, 10am, 12pm and 2pm

DETAILS: Join Telstra for their FREE Tech Savvy Workshops Daily the Seniors Festival! Sessions include intro into social media, photo sharing, smartphones, tablets, internet and much more. Bookings are essential through Telstra Grafton Shoppingworld on 6642 8488.

Exercise Classes and Health Assessments

WHEN: Monday, April 9, Wednesday, April 11 and Friday, April 12, 10am and 11am

DETAILS: Join Optimum Allied Health and Jetts Fitness for their FREE Exercise Classes and Health Assessment Sessions! Book in for one of these sessions to be held at Jetts Fitness where you will be reviewed by Exercise Physiologists. Bookings are essential, please call Optimum Health on 1300 871 249.

Seniors Week - 'Lets do more together'

In 2018 the Festival will celebrate its 60th year. NSW Seniors Festival is the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere, reaching up to 500,000 seniors each year.

If you are over 60, NSW Seniors Festival gives you the chance to make new friends or get together with old ones at an array of local community events, many which are free or heavily discounted.

Presented by the Department of Family and Community Services (FACS), NSW Seniors Festival is designed to celebrate the role seniors play and the contributions they make to the NSW community, aligning to the policy objective of inclusive communities.

Every year during NSW Seniors Festival, government, community and commercial organisations hold hundreds of events across the state, encompassing art, sport, music, entertainment, technology, recreation, health, good nutrition and much more!

Seniors week is for: People over 60