Seniors go back to where it all started

THERE were mixed emotions when Grafton Senior Citizens members returned to their former home for the first time in two years.

On Monday about 40 elderly residents convened at the former Grafton Community Centre - now Headspace - for their annual Pea and Pie Day, where they enjoyed a winter feast and games of bingo.

In July 2017 the Grafton Senior Citizens were among a number of long-term regular users forced out when Clarence Valley Council leased the centre to Headspace.

The group moved its meetings to Clarence River Jockey Club. But the return visit to familiar surrounds - where it paid council just $30 per week for utilities - definitely evoked some fond memories.

SOCIAL OUTING: Ann Moran, Annette Douglas, Laurie Douglas, Yvonne Hall and Brian Hall at the Pea and Pie Day at Headspace (formerly Grafton Community Centre) on Monday . Bill North

"It's a bit sad we couldn't still be here,” Grafton Senior Citizens vice president Alwyn Campbell said.

"It's good in one respect we've got a home, but it's not the same facilities we had here and - of course - the rent is a lot more than we paid here.”

Fortunately, the move to the CRJC has not had a negative impact on membership, which has grown in excess of 200.

After learning Grafton Senior Citizens did not vacate their traditional meeting place on the happiest terms, Headspace manager Jason Grimes met with president Charles Doggett to work out ways to rebuild the relationship.

DUTY OF LOVE: Grafton Senior Citizens kitchen ladies Kay Whiteman, Gloria Watters, Jean Jones and Jill Campbell wash up after the successful Pea and Pie Day. Bill North

"We've been trying to find the happy medium where we can still share the space,” Mr Grimes said. "Both sides have put in quite a bit of work.”

"We've helped them out with functions, and a couple of their guys have volunteered for us at events and as mentors for young people.

"Now this is their first time back in the centre and using the kitchen.”