Seniors to receive electricity discount

THOUSANDS of seniors card holders in the Clarence Valleys now have the option for cheaper power following a deal between the NSW Government and energy giant AGL, according to Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

From July 1, AGL will offer Seniors Card members a 25 per cent guaranteed discount off electricity usage and 19 per cent guaranteed discount off gas usage charges on a two-year energy plan.

"Given we are now well and truly into winter, the timing could not be better.

"We know every dollar counts for seniors," Mr Gulaptis said.

More than 5600 businesses now offer seniors card discounts, up from 1600 in January 2015.

For more information on the seniors card, visit seniorscard.nsw.gov.au.

To contact AGL or to sign up, call 13 12 45 or visit www.agl.com.au.