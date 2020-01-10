Seniors transport card still slated for January rollout

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has assured seniors in his electorate the launch of the regional seniors transport card is anticipated to take place this month.

This week Lismore MP Janelle Saffin called on the Berejiklian-Barilaro Government to deliver the card for eligible North Coast and Northern Tablelands pensioners by its promised launch date of January.

Mr Gulaptis said the card was promised to be delivered by January, however a specific date was never announced.

"I'm optimistic the card will be rolled out as promised and should see it come out by the end of the month," he said.

Mr Gulaptis said it has been a complex process developing the regional seniors transport card, which was an election pledge of the Nationals at the March 2019 state election.

"We've had to find service providers and outlets prepared to carry and honour the card right across the state, so it's quite a complex process and that's why it has taken so long," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The introduction of the card was set for January to give us time to actually be able to implement the card as smoothly as possible and make sure it works effectively and efficiently from the start.

"I can't wait for it to be rolled out, I know people are really looking forward to it and people will really benefit from it."

The regional seniors transport card provides eligible seniors living in the Clarence Electorate with a $250 prepaid card to help with the cost of everyday travel.

The card can be used to pay for NSW TrainLink Regional train and coach services, fuel and taxi trips.

To be eligible, you must be an age pensioner with a valid Pensioner Concession Card or a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holder.

Ms Saffin said local pensioners had been contacting her in recent weeks, keen to find out details of when and how they can apply for the $250 voucher, which was a Coalition election pledge from the March 2019 State election.

"When they read that the card's launch was slated for January, they fully expected that this would mean from Wednesday, January 1, 2020," Ms Saffin said.

"I have also contacted the office of NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, to ask for the launch as soon as possible.

"It's been nine months since voters were promised this card by the Liberal-Nationals Government and I think they have been quite patient waiting for it to materialise."