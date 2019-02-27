Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New owner of 1851 espresso bar Sheree Cordell and employees Marnie Brighton and Krystal Stoker are glad they could be involved in Seniors Week.
New owner of 1851 espresso bar Sheree Cordell and employees Marnie Brighton and Krystal Stoker are glad they could be involved in Seniors Week. Kathryn Lewis
Community

Seniors week a 'record breaking' success for Grafton

Kathryn Lewis
by
27th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECORD breaking numbers of Clarence Valley seniors got tech savvy last week.

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Kellé Murphy said the turnout for Seniors Week was fantastic with hundreds of older residents involved this year.

Telstra's tech savvy workshops proved hugely popular with many keen to learn the tips and tricks of using an iPhone, how to save things to the cloud, and take great travel snaps.

"We averaged about 20 people per session, and we were running three sessions per day,” she said.

"Our workshops just seems to be growing and growing.”

New owner of 1851 espresso bar Sheree Cordell said Seniors Week is great for business, bringing in customers at what is typically a quiet period after school holidays.

After working for years in hospitality, Ms Cordell jumped at the chance to buy the cafe after she left her previous role.

"We came down here the day I finished and there was a for sale sign,” she said.

"It was all meant to be - We put in a deposit that day.”

After moving in to the new role in early January, she said she has no regrets. She loves it and is lucky to have fabulous staff and regular customers who very welcoming.

"I love customers, I love cooking,” she said.

seniors week
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    RING THE BELL: Gulaptis marks official launch of campaign

    premium_icon RING THE BELL: Gulaptis marks official launch of campaign

    Politics ALL elections are a battle, according to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, who officially launched his re-election campaign yesterday

    • 27th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Man jailed after refusing to follow court orders

    premium_icon Man jailed after refusing to follow court orders

    Crime Magistrate given little choice in Grafton Local Court

    • 27th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
    Centrelink customers buried in robo-debt want answers

    premium_icon Centrelink customers buried in robo-debt want answers

    News Centrelink's robo-debt system has left customers frustrated

    • 27th Feb 2019 2:00 AM
    WE'RE FOR YOU: The DEX, your trusted voice for 160 years

    premium_icon WE'RE FOR YOU: The DEX, your trusted voice for 160 years

    News Our commitment is to be there for you, as we have been since 1859

    • 27th Feb 2019 1:00 AM