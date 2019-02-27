Seniors week a 'record breaking' success for Grafton

New owner of 1851 espresso bar Sheree Cordell and employees Marnie Brighton and Krystal Stoker are glad they could be involved in Seniors Week.

New owner of 1851 espresso bar Sheree Cordell and employees Marnie Brighton and Krystal Stoker are glad they could be involved in Seniors Week. Kathryn Lewis

RECORD breaking numbers of Clarence Valley seniors got tech savvy last week.

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Kellé Murphy said the turnout for Seniors Week was fantastic with hundreds of older residents involved this year.

Telstra's tech savvy workshops proved hugely popular with many keen to learn the tips and tricks of using an iPhone, how to save things to the cloud, and take great travel snaps.

"We averaged about 20 people per session, and we were running three sessions per day,” she said.

"Our workshops just seems to be growing and growing.”

New owner of 1851 espresso bar Sheree Cordell said Seniors Week is great for business, bringing in customers at what is typically a quiet period after school holidays.

After working for years in hospitality, Ms Cordell jumped at the chance to buy the cafe after she left her previous role.

"We came down here the day I finished and there was a for sale sign,” she said.

"It was all meant to be - We put in a deposit that day.”

After moving in to the new role in early January, she said she has no regrets. She loves it and is lucky to have fabulous staff and regular customers who very welcoming.

"I love customers, I love cooking,” she said.