'Sensational': Quality field assembled for Ramornie Handicap

Bob Pavitt writes the numbers up for the Ramornie Handicap barrier draw. Adam Hourigan

SENSATIONAL.

That's how Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie describes tomorrow's $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap.

The iconic 1400m Ramornie will have a full field of 16 with four emergencies.

"Originally, it had 30 nominations,” Beattie said.

"We had huge noms and then 24 final acceptors and we ended up with a full field of 16 with four emergencies.”

So what's the best aspect of the race?

"The quality of the field,” Beattie answered.

"It's a sensational race, a very, very even race. Your talking about a field where a horse like Star Boy, who has won three of his last starts in open races in the bush, couldn't get a run. You could have six bets and miss the winner.

"The barrier draw could determine the winner.”

At yesterday's barrier draw race, favourite Care To Think (Matt Dunn) drew barrier seven, while second elect Bon Amis was scratched by her trainer Jason Deamer after she drew barrier 20.

Gerald Ryan's Albumin was also scratched despite drawing well in barrier four.

John Carlton Cup winner Malea Magic, prepared by Bob Milligan at Taree, drew the inside gate (1), while first emergency, Viceroy (Lupe Pepper) goes from barrier two.

Second emergency, Intrinsic (Kris Lees) drew three and the Greg Hickman-trained last start Sydney winner Top Striker jumps from five.

Chris Munce has two runners, Smartypy and Snoopy, and they drew 17 and 8 respectively while fellow Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds has three runners - Keen Array (19), Whypeeo (15) and last year's Ramornie winner, Havasay (9).

Matt McGillivray will chase back-to-back Ramornies on Havasay, while Matthew McGuren jumps on Keen Array.

The James Cumming-trained Haunted shortened from $7 to $6 after the four-year-old son of Lonhro drew barrier 10. Rachel King will ride Haunted.

