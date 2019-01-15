Sentence to create 'insight' after multiple AVO breaches

A 49-YEAR-OLD South Grafton man has been sentenced for breaching multiple court orders.

Michael O'Connor was sentenced to an 18-month community correction order under supervision, 100 hours of community service and five days in custody for breaching an AVO at Grafton Local Court yesterday.

Magistrate Karen Stafford handed down a further 12 month community correction order under supervision for breaking a good behaviour bond.

O'Connor has several prior convictions on his record including two charges of breaking AVOs and drink driving matters.

"There is clearly a need to stop you reoffending by getting you more supervision," Ms Stafford said.

She was concerned that alcohol influenced O'Connor's actions which his solicitor said he was "taking steps" to manage.

"Alcohol is obviously an issue," Ms Stafford said.

O'Connor's history of domestic violence meant he was a greater threat under the influence, Ms Stafford said.

"The drunker they (domestic violence offenders) are, the more violent they are," she said.

The court heard O'Connor had sought medical advice for his drinking problem.

Ms Stafford said the offender did not acknowledge the severity of his charges.

"In terms of breaching a court order, you don't have much of an insight into what that means," she said.

O'Connor's solicitor said the offender "acknowledged he went over the top".