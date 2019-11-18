Menu
Jess Sergis had a stunning year in 2019. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Rugby League

Sergis caps remarkable season as world’s best player

18th Nov 2019 10:23 AM
Jillaroos flyer Jess Sergis has capped a remarkable season by claiming the prestigious women's Golden Boot award as the world's best player.

Sergis edged out Brisbane star Ali Brigginshaw and England captain Emily Rudge for the coveted honour.

The 22-year-old St George Illawarra winger produced one of the greatest years in rugby league that also saw her named Dally M Player of the Year.

Jess Sergis had a stunning year in 2019. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Sergis was instrumental in driving the Dragons' grand final tilt that fell short at the hands of a star-studded Broncos outfit in the NRLW decider.

Sergis also impressed in Australian colours in the recent 28-8 win over the Kiwi Ferns, scoring a try as the Jillaroos claimed redemption for the defeat to their New Zealand rivals in the Sydney Nines tournament.

 

Sergis won the Dally M Women’s Player of the Year. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
The speedster also played an integral role for New South Wales as they retained the women's State of Origin shield with a 14-4 triumph over Queensland at North Sydney Oval in June.

Sergis' partner is Dragons young gun Zac Lomax who recently represented the junior Kangaroos in their 62-4 annihilation of France.

 

Sergis starred for the Dragons in the NRLW competition. Picture: Mark Evans
Lomax is to become one of the most in demand talents in the game after indicating to the club he will test his value on the open market when he comes off contract at the end of 2020.

New Zealand fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck claimed the men's Golden Boot award ahead of Sydney Roosters enforcers Siosiua Taukeiaho and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

