Serial killer’s threats to victim’s family before release

A cross-dressing serial killer due for parole in three days has allegedly made threats to blow up NSW Police headquarters and kill the family of one of his victims.

Reginald Arthurell, who has admitted to killing three people and is a suspect in a number of other murders, has allegedly told another inmate of his plans for death and mayhem after he gets out.

Police have confirmed they have interviewed a person who is alleged to have information regarding the threats.

"Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police district have received a report of threats allegedly made by a 75-year-old man and are currently investigating the matter,'' a police spokesman said on Monday.

Reginald Arthurell (R) bashed Venet Mulhall (L) to death in her home in 1995.

The investigation has been expedited because of the possible release of Arthurell on Thursday.

Arthurell is believed to have said he will kill family members of Venet Mulhall - who he bashed to death with a piece of wood in her Coonabarabran home in 1995.

He later photographed himself smiling while wearing one of her dresses after he killed her and now refers to himself as a woman and is ­referred to as Ms Arthurell.

Ms Mulhall's brother Paul Quinn, who found his sister's body, has been fighting the release of the killer, fearing he would come after him.

A 1981 picture of Reginald Kenneth Arthurell, who was known as "The Cowboy".

Reginald Arthurell is led from court during his trial for murdering Venet Mulhall. Picture: Marc Vignes

In his book, In the Hands of Evil, he said the 75-year old was a psychopath who should never be allowed in the community.

Nicknamed the "Cowboy'', Arthurell often followed the rodeo circuit around Australia in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was convicted of manslaughter after he beat naval officer Ross Browning, 18, to death in the Northern Territory in 1981 and also admitted to killing his stepfather Thomas Thornton in Sydney in 1974.

The State Parole Authority has already signalled it intends to release him and is awaiting an aged care assessment.

