Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The EPA alleges two protected giant trees have been felled in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest.
The EPA alleges two protected giant trees have been felled in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest.
News

‘Serious’ alleged logging breaches uncovered by EPA

Jasmine Minhas
18th Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORESTRY Corporation has been issued a Stop Work Order to cease logging in state forest inland of Coffs, after investigations by the EPA revealed "serious" alleged breaches.

The EPA inspected operations in three compartments at Wild Cattle Creek State Forest on July 9, allegedly discovering that two giant trees - which are protected under the Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approval (IFOA) - had been felled.

A giant tree is identified as having a stump diameter of over 140cm.

"To maintain biodiversity in the forest, the Coastal IFOA rules require loggers to identify giant trees and ensure they are protected and not logged," Carmen Dwyer, EPA Executive Director Regulatory Operations said.

"Any trees except Blackbutt and Alpine Ash with a diameter of more than 140cm are defined as giant trees and must be retained."

The Stop Work Order issued today will ensure that no further tree harvesting will take place in the area where the trees were felled for over 40 days, or until the EPA is "confident" Forestry Corporation will comply with the Coastal IFOA conditions to protect giant trees.

One of the two protected giant trees have been felled in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest.
One of the two protected giant trees have been felled in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest.

This is the first time the EPA has issued Forestry Corporation with an order under the new laws which came into effect in 2018.

"These two old, giant trees have provided significant habitat and biodiversity value and are irreplaceable. Their removal points to serious failures in the planning and identification of trees that must be retained in the forest," Ms Dwyer said

"These are serious allegations and strong action is required to prevent any further harm to giant or other protected trees which help maintain biodiversity and provide habitat for threatened species like koalas."

This comes after Forestry Corporation was recently issued two Penalty Notice totalling $2,200 for failing to correctly identify protections zones for trees around streams, and for felling four trees within those protected zones in the Orara East State Forest.

"The EPA continues to closely monitor forestry operations despite the current COVID-19 restrictions, to ensure compliance with the regulations," Ms Dwyer said.

"The community can be confident that any alleged noncompliance during forestry operations will be investigated by the EPA and action taken if the evidence confirms a breach."

environment protection authority epa forestry corporation of nsw logging operation
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

        premium_icon 70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

        Rugby League Check out the action as the Magpies took on the Rebels in the Group 1 junior league opener

        Magpies making the most of return to footy

        premium_icon Magpies making the most of return to footy

        Rugby League Juniors glad to be back on the field

        Grafton set to host inaugural tennis Super Series

        premium_icon Grafton set to host inaugural tennis Super Series

        Tennis New prestige tennis competition makes its way to the Clarence Valley across...

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Love leads the way and backs us up

        premium_icon SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Love leads the way and backs us up

        Religion & Spirituality The scriptures encourage us to greet each other with a hug. Now we must keep our...