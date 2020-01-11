Menu
Serious concerns held for missing mother and daughter

Matt Deans
by
10th Jan 2020 10:30 PM | Updated: 11th Jan 2020 8:25 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman and her daughter reported missing from near Coffs Harbour.

Cherylee Miller, 43, and Storme Townsend, 5, were last seen leaving a home in Toormina on Thursday about 5pm.

Cherylee Miller, 43.
They were reported missing after they failed to return, and their family could not get in contact with them, police said.

Ms Miller is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 150-160cm tall, of a thin build, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her daughter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 115cm to 120cm tall, and with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The pair was last seen driving in a red 1992 Volkswagen van.

Police and their family hold serious concerns for their welfare.

Storme Townsend, 5.
