VIDEO: Serious crash at Halfway Creek

UPDATE - 5PM: It's feared a 62 year-old female motorbike rider will have her foot amputated after a serious accident on the Pacific Hwy at Halfway Creek.

At about 1.15pm a car travelling south on the newly opened section of the highway upgrade is alleged to have crossed over onto the wrong side of the road, hitting four motorcycles, which were part of a Ulysses Motorcycle Club ride north from Wauchope.

Fortunately, a witness to the accident was an off-duty doctor who treated the woman's serious injury until ambulance paramedics arrived.

A NSW Ambulance inspector said one of the bikes in the group was struck by the car while two others swerved to avoid it and were knocked off balance by the action and the riders fell from those bikes.

Two riders of the bikes that rolled were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A third bike that lost a rider had a pillion passenger.



The male rider was unhurt but the female passenger was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus to have her injuries treated.

A fourth female rider was also taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour with minor injuries.

The seriously hurt rider was stabilised on scene by both Ambulance and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter officers before being flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

4PM: A COLLISION on the Pacific Hwy has seen a motorbike rider flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter flew to Halfway Creek after a female rider was involved in a serious accident colliding with a car.

The motorbike rider was stabilised on scene by the medical team before being transported by helicopter suffering a serious foot injury.

More details to come.