Serious incident puts ACMENA into lockdown

FOUR teenagers, allegedly armed with knives, have been charged following an incident which resulted in a lockdown of the ACMENA Juvenile Justice centre in South Grafton.

According to Grafton police, officers were called to the detention centre about 8.15pm on Saturday night, where they located four teenage detainees allegedly armed with knives attempting to access an air conditioning vent in a common room.

The vent was about three metres above the ground.

Police are not expected to make an assertion the inmates were trying to escape, but it will be alleged some of the teenagers made threats against staff.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Bob Hanzic told The Daily Examiner the incident was quickly dealt with by police.

All four inmates were arrested without incident and the weapons were secured.

No staff members at the facility were physically injured during the incident.

Two teens, aged 16 and 17, have since been charged with affray, possession of an offensive instrument in a place of detention and malicious damage.

Two teens, aged 15 and 16, were charged with affray, possession of an offensive instrument in a place of detention, assault /intimidate a law officer (detention centre) and malicious damage.

All four were due to appear via video link at a children's court today.