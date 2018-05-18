Menu
Westpac Rescue Chopper
Serious injuries in crash west of Grafton

Adam Hourigan
by
18th May 2018 11:47 PM

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter from both Lismore and Tamworth have attended a motor vehicle half way between Glen Innes and Grafton.

Two occupants of the single vehicle collision suffered extensive injuries.

A 44 year old female was transported by helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The second occupant of the vehicle was treated at Glen Innes Hospital and then flown to Tamworth Base Hospital for further medical treatment.

The incident came as a man was lucky to survive jumping from his car as a freight train collided with a campervan on the Summerland Way.

At around 8.10 a man escaped from his vehicle before a freight train collided with at Wiangaree.

Grafton Daily Examiner

