Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape, crime scene, police generic
Police tape, crime scene, police generic Jarrard Potter
Breaking

Serious injury in three-car crash

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Jun 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE MAN is believed to be seriously injured after an incident with three cars on Armidale Road near Nymboida.

Details are still sparse, but a police spokesperson said police, ambulance and SES were called to the Nymboida area at around 8.30, where an incident took place in the area of Armidale Road near Coleman's Road.

There was an incident with three cars involved with one of the cars running off the road and down an embankment.

Police said at last status that emergency crews were working on a person in the car that had gone down the embankment who had serious injuries.

The southbound lane of Armidale Road has been closed.

More details as they come to hand.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News All will be revealed this Sunday when the first official event of the 2019 Grafton Jacaranda Festival, Eat Meet and Greet, launches

    Police focus in on root cause of crime

    premium_icon Police focus in on root cause of crime

    Crime 'We don't just look at a statistic, we look at the causes'

    160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    premium_icon 160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    News Look back at how DEX has gotten from press to the readers for 160yrs

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    News New officer to help manage camps at Maclean