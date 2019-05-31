Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman dead as serious crash closes highway

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
31st May 2019 6:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-year-old woman has died after a vehicle rollover at Coalbank, north of Toowoomba, on Fatality Free Friday.

Two rescue helicopters have responded to the crash that occurred on the New England Highway at 4.10pm.

Four people were in the vehicle - three adults and a baby. The baby did not sustain any serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s was being treated for arm and back injuries and a man in his 50s is being treated for head, arm and back injuries.

The woman was due to turn 21 next Wednesday.

editors picks fatal crash road safety

Top Stories

    READY, SET, GO: Pollies get a move on for good cause

    premium_icon READY, SET, GO: Pollies get a move on for good cause

    News A 24-hr challenge to raise funds for a vital cause has kicked off today

    • 31st May 2019 5:00 PM
    Things to do in the Clarence this week

    premium_icon Things to do in the Clarence this week

    Whats On Our guide to what's on around the Valley

    Clarence communities united through soccer

    premium_icon Clarence communities united through soccer

    Soccer Yuraygir founder reflects on growing football club

    Corbett clan revved up for end of season Grafton Speedway

    premium_icon Corbett clan revved up for end of season Grafton Speedway

    Motor Sports The Grafton Speedway season draws to a close in Grafton on tomorrow.