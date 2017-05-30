Service road now open

FROM today motorists will use a short service road on Old Six Mile Lane to allow building work to start on the overpass at this location as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Woolgoolga to Ballina.

To improve road user safety while the upgrade is carried out, barriers were installed on the highway between Banana and Iluka roads at Mororo yesterday and today, and on the northbound on ramp at Yamba interchange on Wednesday May 31and Thursday June 1.

The realignment of the southbound and northbound on and off ramps at Yamba Road is nearing completion. Traffic will be moved onto the new southbound ramp on Tuesday June 6 and onto the newly aligned northbound ramp on Thursday June 8, weather permitting.

The new southbound ramp is about 100 metres north of the existing ramp and will be part of the final Yamba interchange for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade, while the new northbound ramp is a temporary realignment to enable the new roundabout to be built.

Both these changes will allow work to continue on the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood.

Earthwork for the new bridge will be carried out on Mill Road near the cricket oval at Harwood from today until Thursday June 1. Traffic control will be in place and motorists can expect delays of up to five minutes.

Line marking will be carried out on the Pacific Highway at Carrolls Lane, Chatsworth and at the intersection with Mororo Road at Mororo today and tomorrow.