Services Australia reassures residents over Centrelink closures

LOWER Clarence residents trying to access Centrelink have recently been met with a closed sign.

Over the past fortnight Centrelink offices at Yamba have been closed unexpecdedly, frustrating residents trying to access services.

A sign alerting residents to the unexpected closure of Yamba Centrlink offices.

One resident who did not wish to be identified said on three occasions the offices had been shut, with signs directing people to the MyGov website.

Services Australia confirmed the closures but would not reveal the reasons why the offices were un-staffed.

Services Australia spokesperson Hank Jongen said the closures were temporary and the office was back open yesterday.

The organisation had been encouraging people to use their online services as much as possible and those who needed to come into the office should check their website to see if it was open.

The website servicesaustralia.gov.au/findus was updated in real time so if there are unexpected closures they will be listed.