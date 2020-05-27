Service’s banner is still flying high

GUREHLGAM grew from a time of change in the political world for Australia’s First Nations people. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC) was formally abolished by the Howard government in 2005 after passage of the bill with the help of Labor in 2004. Then the Community Development Employment Project (CDEP) was cut in 2007 although it lingered in remoter communities until 2015.

Clarence community leaders were looking at ways to support local self determination. Julie Perkins and Andrew Hegedus with others believed that a community run NFP run along business lines would deliver the services and benefits that support this.

The former Catherine McAuley College in Victoria Street was empty. The Sisters of Mercy were open to an approach to take a head lease over the property and have remained a strong supporter of Gurehlgam’s work. Kenn Payne had been asked to draw up a business model and in 2007, he took on the role of manager to see the organisation through the formative stages. Thirteen years later he is still there. When asked, he said that ‘apart from working with good people, the challenges have kept me interested’.

Gurehlgam has a Board of senior local Aboriginal people. The initial Board comprised Julie Perkins, Crystal Donovan, Andrew Hegedus and Taryn Duroux. Over the years there have been some changes. Crystal and Taryn resigned with Trevor Kapeen, Beris Duroux, Terry Kapeen and Cheryl Brown all playing their part. In 2019 with the departure of Beris, Lisa Southgate, Carmel Monaghan and Patricia Laurie joined the team, bringing new perspectives.

What has become the Gurehlgam Community Centre started with one main tenant, the Aboriginal Legal Service to now house eleven service providers plus the Healing Centre and Gurehlgams main office.

Gurehlgam’s first programs were the Many Rivers Family Violence Prevention Service based in Kempsey and the Aboriginal Family Wellbeing Service in Coffs Harbour. Other programs have come and gone at the whim of government funding but the FVPLS is still under the Gurehlgam banner.

In 2015, the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Corporation was struggling and looked around for another organisation to take on the responsibility of managing the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre at Corindi. With strong family ties to the Corindi area, the Directors agreed to take on the job. There have been challenges (the current covid 19 crisis just one albeit a major one) but the YACC has been rebuilt, there are good people in place and once this pandemic is over, should regain its position as a major cultural attraction.

In 2018, the Sisters of Mercy headquarters chose to sell the Victoria Street building. The local Sisters were not in favour and lobbied for Gurehlgam to buy it. With the help of the Indigenous Land and Sea Corp, Gurehlgam gained ownership at the end of that year.

The Board is always looking at ways to deliver our core vision – “We are here to help Aboriginal people” and will continue to do so for many years we hope.