Services cut to Lawrence and Woodford Island

The water supply to Lawrence is about to be turned off to allow for urgent emergency repairs.
Jenna Thompson
by

UPDATE: Woodford Island residents are also affected after a second water main has broken along Roberts Creek.
Supply is expected to be restored by 1pm. 

LAWRENCE residents have had a spate of bad luck in the past 24 hours.

Residents from Lawrence, Banyabba and Gurrangang woke up on Thursday morning to a power outage which lasted more than four hours. Fortunately, crews could restore energy to residents before temperatures soared to 31 degrees.

However, by 9pm Thursday night, a water main burst, leaving Lawrence township without water.

Crews have been working to repair the problem and estimate that the water will be restored by 11am today.

More updates will be available as they come to hand.

