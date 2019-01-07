Services snap out of holiday mode

LIFTING: South Services seamer Josh Amos led the charge as the side pulled itself from a form slump at the opening of their clash with Westlawn.

CRICKET: At times it wasn't pretty, and it took a mid-innings rev-up for his players to fire in the field, but South Services captain Tom Kroehnert was just happy to start the year off with a win in GDSC Premier League action.

Despite starting the game in "beach cricket mode”, Services were able to switch on in the final 20 overs as they bowled Westlawn Jacaranda Hotel out for 115 before going on to complete a five-wicket win.

Kroehnert said he was disappointed to see his side give up a great start to the Westlawn top order, with Pat Vidler (28) and Ben Shipman (29) ensuring the side went to the drinks break in a commanding position at 2-60.

"I guess towards the back end of the first 20 overs we started to bowl all right, but we didn't start the game on the right foot,” he said.

"To the boys credit after the drinks break we came out and stopped playing beach cricket and were actually fair dinkum about the game.

"I guess most sides are going through the same thing at this time of year. Coming back the weekend after New Years, there is always going to be a few players with their heads stuck at the beach. But I was impressed with the way the boys responded.”

Seamer Josh Amos (2 for 21 off 6) led the bowling resurgence in the second 20 overs and worked well alongside Dylan Cleaver (2 for 17 off 6).

But it was crafty offsinner Brad Scott (3 for 28 off 6) who would reap the most reward, removing the dangerous Luke McLachlan (15) thanks to a slick piece of stumping work from wicketkeeper Steve McLennan.

"For them to only go on to make another 50-odd runs in that final 20 overs is a great result for our side,” Kroehnert said. "I wasn't too happy that we gave up 20 runs in wides, and I think the boys know that.

"But it was definitely a gettable total with the bat we just had to be smart.”

Kroehnert (40) got the side off to the perfect start alongside opening partner Cleaver with the pair putting on their second half-century stand of the GDSC Premier League season.

But a toiling Nathan Blanch (2 for 34 off 8) refused to be denied and he would earn the breakthough with Kroehnert lifting a ball to Ben Shipman.

JAcob Ellis would be gone soon after to a ripsnorter from Blanch, before McLennan guided the Services side home to victory along with an inexperienced middle order.

"A few young blokes had to step up into the middle order, which is good experience for them,” Kroehnert said. "We had a fair few away, so it was good to get the job done.”

SOUTH SERVICES V WESTLAWN

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Westlawn

Umpires: Tony Blanch

Westlawn Jaca Hotel 1st Innings

PJ Vidler c ? b Amos 28 4

B Shipman c McLennan b Amos 29

L McLachlan st McLennan b Scott 15

JT Bender b Cleaver 6

DC Gordon c ? b Dalton 5

BJ Inmon c Kearns b Cleaver 1

N Blanch c ? b Scott 7

SM Simpson c ? b Blanch 1

J McLaughlin c ? b Blanch 0

KR Chaffey c Amos b Scott 0

LG Stutt not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 20, nb 3) 23

ALL-OUT for 115

Overs: 29.1

Bowling: BG Scott 6-0-28-3, DW Cleaver 6-1-17-2, J Amos 6-0-21-2, J Blanch 1.1-0-2-2, M Dalton 6-0-28-0, L Harris 4-0-19-0

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert c Shipman b Blanch 40

DW Cleaver lbw b Vidler 31

J Ellis c Inmon b Blanch 2

SL McLennan not out 11

M Dalton b Shipman 1

J Peady b Simpson 4

J Kelleher not out 10

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 15, nb 2) 18

FIVE wickets for 117

Overs: 24.5

FoW: 1-59(T Kroehnert) 2-62(J Ellis) 3-88(DW Cleaver) 4-93(M Dalton)

Bowling: N Blanch 8-1-34-2, B Shipman 8-0-42-1, PJ Vidler 8-2-26-1, SM Simpson 0.5-0-14-1