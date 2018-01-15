Services stand and deliver first win of season

Justin Rainbow at the Easts Cricket Club vs South Services at Lower Fisher in the first game of premier league for 2018 on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Justin Rainbow at the Easts Cricket Club vs South Services at Lower Fisher in the first game of premier league for 2018 on Saturday, January 13, 2018. Caitlan Charles

CRICKET: Heading into the Christmas break, South Services captain Tom Kroehnert admitted his side had a lot of soul-searching to do before they came back.

After six straight losses to start the season, it was a tough situation for the leader, who could only praise his players for never giving up hope.

And it was the same level of determination that came to the fore as the side, led by dominant knocks from Dylan Cleaver and Justin 'Jugger' Rainbow, claimed its first victory of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season at Lower Fisher Park.

While Cleaver (45) ensured the side got off to a rollicking start, Rainbow's innings of 42 not out was the glue that held the innings together as they won by 15 runs against GDSC Easts.

"The boys were definitely excited about the win and they have every right to be,” Kroehnert said. "We have been playing reasonable cricket in patches this season, and we have also been playing some pretty terrible cricket in others.

"This was a bit of a result of the soul-searching, but it was also something we have always had in us.”

Playing on a healthy green top wicket at Lower Fisher, Kroehnert said it was not the easiest of conditions to bat in with the ball gripping and turning on the deck.

"It took a fair bit of patience with the bat to get a good score,” he said. "Dylan has been batting well all season and our opening partnership has been good but this week was his to shine. He kept his head on his shoulders and batted for more than 20 overs, then came out and bowled well.

"It wasn't the easiest pitch to bat on so I thought 170 was a competitive total.”

It could have been a lot worse for GDSC Easts had it not been for a crafty spell from experienced Andrew Latham (3 for 42 off 7.5) and Garry Connor (1 for 19 off 8).

While the win might have been set up with the bat in the first innings, nothing could be taken away from South Services lead seamer Josh Amos, who was rewarded for his efforts.

Amos ran his way through the top-order, taking three wickets in a single over before finishing with figures of 4 for 7 off 6 overs.

"Josh really got the reward he has deserved for a few weeks now,” Kroehnert said. "He was lethal with the ball and still had two overs left to go, it's a shame we didn't end up needing them.”

South Services have leapfrogged GDSC Easts and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing into fifth spot on the ladder, and will now hope to be a thorn in the side of the top teams.

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves,” Kroehnert said. "The goal now is just to keep improving and work toward another win.”

GDSC EASTS V SOUTH SERVICES

At Lower Fisher

Toss: South Services

Umpires: Jeffrey Thompson, Steve Millar

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert c Knight b Wills 21

DW Cleaver c Knight b Latham 45

SL McLennan c & b Connor 29

J Peady c Watters b Latham 0

J Rainbow not out 42

LJ Sullivan c Thiering b Watters 11

J Amos b Watters 4

L Harris run out (A Wills) 0

LR Thompson c Watters b Wills 0

J Kelleher run out (BJ Shaw) 0

BG Scott b Latham 0

Extras (b 7, lb 5, w 6, nb 3) 21

ALL-OUT for 173

Overs: 39.5

FoW: 1-42(T Kroehnert) 2-104(SL McLennan) 3-112(DW Cleaver) 4-115(J Peady) 5-146(LJ Sullivan) 6-147(J Amos) 7-161(L Harris) 8-164(LR Thompson) 9-166(J Kelleher) 10-173(BG Scott)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 8-1-21-0, JJ Watters 8-0-42-2, A Wills 5-0-20-2, G Connor 8-2-19-1, M Spencer 3-0-17-0, A Latham 7.5-1-42-3

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

A Latham b Thompson 23

M Spencer c Thompson b Amos 0

JJ Watters c Sullivan b Amos 0

T Gerrard lbw b Amos 0

H Cameron c Cleaver b Amos 8

M Thiering c Amos b Scott 46

B Knight b Cleaver 43

G Connor c McLennan b Cleaver 6

A Wills not out 1

BJ Shaw c Thompson b Scott 14

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 13, nb 2) 17

NINE wickets for 158

Overs: 31

FoW: 1-2(M Spencer) 2-2(JJ Watters) 3-2(T Gerrard) 4-25(H Cameron) 5-43(A Latham) 6-110(B Knight) 7-139(M Thiering) 8-150(G Connor)

9-158(BJ Shaw)

Bowling: J Amos 6-2-7-4, L Harris 6-1-24-0, DW Cleaver 6-1-20-2, LR Thompson 4-0-21-1, J Kelleher 3-0-37-0, BG Scott 6-0-47-2