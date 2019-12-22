Services struck down by Tuc-Cop as Coutts Crossing plummet

Tuc-Cop GI's Daniel Cootes in the GDSC Premier League match between South Services and Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE : In a weekend of upsets, South Services were the next victim of a resurgent Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel side.

The defending premiers took a while to get going this season but they made their biggest statement of the season yet with a dominant 94-run victory over the first-placed Services at Ulmarra Showground yesterday.

Electing to bat first on the fresh pitch in Ulmarra, Tuc-Cop got off to a flying start with opener Daniel Cootes (45) teaming up with third man Tim Bultitude (44) to take their side out to an early lead.

Services seamer Linden Harris (5 for 36 off 7.5) grabbed a huge five-wicket haul but Tuc-Cop refused to go down without a fight, as Taine Riley (25) peppered the scorecard to have his side finish on a solid 177.

Confident in their run-scoring ability, Services were ready to settle in for another big innings but Tuc-Cop weren’t ready to give Dylan Cleaver (5) another top score, taking care of him and fellow opener Tom Kroehnert for just 17 runs.

Joe Pigg (20) looked likely to mount a case for his side but once Services’ top order had fallen, their advances were fruitless and they were sent packing for 83 off just 23.5 overs.

With second-placed side Brothers also having a shock defeat in round 8 of the GDSC Premier League, Services retain their spot as league leaders but Tuc-Cop GI now sit just three points behind Brothers and seven behind South.

In the final match of the round, Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving took on a deflated Coutts Crossing outfit and the boys in white and royal blue came away with a momentous 97-run victory.

Derek Woods (64) led the way for Tuc-Cop as Billy Blanch (39) and captain Jaye Yardy (30) added to an eventual 9/189.

Coutts’ star Eli Fahey (42) gave his side hope but an end score of 96 runs sends the club to the bottom of the competition ladder as their woes continue.