Services swimmers return to the pool for 2020

Doug Ensbey, Jill Enks and Steve Donnelly after the first Grafton Services swim meet of 2020. Photo: Toni Ensbey

SWIMMING :With many families still on holidays, numbers were depleted for the first round of competition this week.

Despite this, those present contested the heats with just as much gusto making for some interesting outcomes.

Scott Smith was welcomed as a new member so each of his swims were classified as time trials.

Next week with times established, it will be interesting to see how he fares.

When sitting down to write this report I had to double- check the recorded times that were written down for the final of the 50m freestyle as most were incredibly slow.

It looks as though Steve Donnelly, Gary Dixon, Richard Sear and Bruce Phelps were all carrying too much Christmas pudding.

Donnelly won the final even though he was a second slow.

Taking second place was Searsy and he was two seconds behind the eight-ball, and Phelpsy struggled home in third place, eight seconds slow but with the excuse that he had lost his goggles. Dixon, on the other hand had no excuse for his nine-second lapse.

The Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup was up for grabs in the 30m freestyle sprint and due to everyone being disqualified in one of the heats there were only three swimmers contesting this event and they were Terry Marsh, Gary Dixon and Doug Ensbey.

Ensbey was triumphant is this race and gladly accepted “the cup”.

Marshy, unlucky not to have won, came home in second place and Dixon took third place.

Three ladies and one male contested the final of the B B and B.

Jill Enks and John Wainwright, backstroking, were up against Sharon Welch and Toni Ensbey, backstroking.

Enks with her lovely breaststroke style took out this race comfortably.

Wainwright filled second spot and Ensbey third.

The monthly barbecue held after the swim was well attended by members and their families. A huge thankyou to Ann for the delicious sweets she provided.