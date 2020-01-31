Services swimmers roll up to pool in big numbers

It was a big week in the pool with a number of stars returning to light up the lanes. PIC: GIZELLE GHIDELLA

SWIMMING: A fantastic roll-up for swimming this week with several more members returning from holidays, and joining us for a dip were two juniors, Taj O’Mahony and Whitney Moon.

With such great attendance, two of the finals had six starters, so the judges had to be on their toes.

The 50m final had Damien O’Mahony, Toni Ensbey, David Moon, Steve Donnelly, Whitney Moon and Gary Dixon shuffling for positions at the blocks and once the starter was happy the countdown began.

Ensbey was away first on a generous handicap and others entered the water at intervals until the starter called 51 and the back marker dived in.

At the 30m mark, Ensbey began to fade but she dug in and pushed herself to the finish, touching first with Moon right on her heals.

All the effort was to no avail, unfortunately, as Ensbey had broken by three seconds and Mooney by .19.

Donnelly was next home and with a good time recorded he was awarded the win, with Marno second and Whitney third.

Only five starters were in the final of the 30m sprint. Sharon Welch, Bruce (fresh from holidays) Durrington, Richard Sear, Steve Donnelly and Doug Ensbey headed for the blocks and, once advised of their handicap, waited for the starter’s gun.

This bunch of swimmers must have thought the prizemoney had tripled because they hit the water with speed and never let up.

Three disqualifications were recorded, Ensbey breaking by .29, Welch busted by .44 and Searsy broke by .45.

Durrington didn’t mind at all, accepting first place with a well-timed race, and Donnelly although a little slow was placed second.

The last event for the evening was the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke final and another six swimmers, namely Damien and Taj O’Mahony, Toni Ensbey, John Wainwright, Karlie Cleaver and Natalie Durrington, were called to the blocks.

Once these swimmers had entered the water the mad chase was on and it was Wainwright who crossed the wavy black line first, only to learn that he had busted his time by .62.

Next home was Marno, so he was handed the win with Durrington taking second place after the thrilling encounter.