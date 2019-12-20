Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tuc-Cop's Andrew Buchanan at the crease during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.
Tuc-Cop's Andrew Buchanan at the crease during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.
Cricket

Services take on fast and furious Tuc-Cop GI Hotel

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE : South Services will take on a rampaging Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground in the game of the round tomorrow.

While both sides come into this blockbuster clash off a win last weekend, Tuc-Cop took a crushing victory over Westlawn East and it puts them in good stead to put a real challenge to the competition-leading Services.

A blistering bowling display from Tuc-Cop’s Brad Chard (3 for 13 off 6), Brayden Pardoe (3 for 13 off 6) and Taine Riley (3 for 1 off 2) sent Westlawn East packing for a season-low score of just 30 runs and the defending premiers will be looking to do the same tomorrow.

South’s top slogger, Dylan Cleaver, has missing out on runs in recent weeks, with 16 and 2 in his last two innings ,but teammates Joseph Pigg (70) and Luke Sullivan (51 not out) stepped up to help their side to a comfortable 65-run last weekend.

On the bowling front, Services’ main destroyer Adrian Boyd (4 for 25 off 8) was unstoppable last weekend and he will have the Tuc-Cop top order sweating after openers Daniel (0) and Tom Cootes (1) fell for a minimum chips with Matt Dougherty (0) close behind them. Middle order men Andrew Buchanan (12 not out) and Tim Bultitude (10 not out) stepped up to finish the job.

Onlookers can expect to see some high scores once again as these two sides go at it for Christmas bragging rights.

Fellow Tucabia-Copmanhurst side, Phil Lloyd Earthmoving will host Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park and after a tough loss to Services, Tuc-Cop will be keen to notch another win for the season.

Coutts Crossing fell to Brothers last weekend but they showed grit to push last season’s minor premiers.

GAME DAY: South Services take on Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground while Tuc-Cop PLE face Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park from 1pm tomorrow.

clarence cricket gdsc premier league south services tucabia copmanhurst
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        premium_icon INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        Crime IN 2015, beloved teacher and grandmother Sharon Edwards went missing without a trace, five years later her estranged husband was found guilty of her murder.

        Bridge pioneer singles everyone out

        premium_icon Bridge pioneer singles everyone out

        News Local identity pens open letter to those who got the $240m project over the line

        Council backflips on Grafton pool design

        premium_icon Council backflips on Grafton pool design

        News ‘Doing a belly flop from a 4m tower’ could be a thing of the past

        Road closes just as holiday makers get behind the wheel

        premium_icon Road closes just as holiday makers get behind the wheel

        News The Clarence Valley braces for the annual surge of traffic along the Pacific...