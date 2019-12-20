Services take on fast and furious Tuc-Cop GI Hotel

Tuc-Cop's Andrew Buchanan at the crease during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE : South Services will take on a rampaging Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground in the game of the round tomorrow.

While both sides come into this blockbuster clash off a win last weekend, Tuc-Cop took a crushing victory over Westlawn East and it puts them in good stead to put a real challenge to the competition-leading Services.

A blistering bowling display from Tuc-Cop’s Brad Chard (3 for 13 off 6), Brayden Pardoe (3 for 13 off 6) and Taine Riley (3 for 1 off 2) sent Westlawn East packing for a season-low score of just 30 runs and the defending premiers will be looking to do the same tomorrow.

South’s top slogger, Dylan Cleaver, has missing out on runs in recent weeks, with 16 and 2 in his last two innings ,but teammates Joseph Pigg (70) and Luke Sullivan (51 not out) stepped up to help their side to a comfortable 65-run last weekend.

On the bowling front, Services’ main destroyer Adrian Boyd (4 for 25 off 8) was unstoppable last weekend and he will have the Tuc-Cop top order sweating after openers Daniel (0) and Tom Cootes (1) fell for a minimum chips with Matt Dougherty (0) close behind them. Middle order men Andrew Buchanan (12 not out) and Tim Bultitude (10 not out) stepped up to finish the job.

Onlookers can expect to see some high scores once again as these two sides go at it for Christmas bragging rights.

Fellow Tucabia-Copmanhurst side, Phil Lloyd Earthmoving will host Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park and after a tough loss to Services, Tuc-Cop will be keen to notch another win for the season.

Coutts Crossing fell to Brothers last weekend but they showed grit to push last season’s minor premiers.

GAME DAY: South Services take on Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground while Tuc-Cop PLE face Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park from 1pm tomorrow.